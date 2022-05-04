Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Invests $97,000 in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Trinseo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Trinseo by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Trinseo news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $963,183.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,945.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $46,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,734 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Trinseo stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.88. 2,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.16. Trinseo PLC has a 1-year low of $43.24 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.35.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.51). Trinseo had a return on equity of 45.07% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trinseo PLC will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 11.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Trinseo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

About Trinseo

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

