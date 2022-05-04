Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Makes New $197,000 Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,550.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,583 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,855 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,580,000 after acquiring an additional 731,671 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,485,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,189,000 after acquiring an additional 591,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 878,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,123,000 after acquiring an additional 485,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

HLT traded down $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.98. 55,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,739. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.70 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.58 and a 200 day moving average of $147.42. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bernstein Bank lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.64.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Mabus bought 700 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $473,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,800. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

