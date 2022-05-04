Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.89. 36,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,183,777. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $120.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.97 and its 200-day moving average is $128.27. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.