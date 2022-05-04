Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Reduces Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,916 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,254 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,318,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. Enhancing Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,004,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 38,797 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.04.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.40. 26,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,503,539. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.36 and a 200 day moving average of $251.36. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 135.05%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

