Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Trims Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Yum China were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the third quarter worth $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 59.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on YUMC. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Yum China stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,473. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

Yum China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.