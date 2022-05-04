Comparing Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) and Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF)

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) and Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amryt Pharma and Newron Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amryt Pharma $222.54 million 2.44 -$18.17 million ($0.13) -65.23 Newron Pharmaceuticals $6.82 million N/A -$17.63 million N/A N/A

Newron Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amryt Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Amryt Pharma and Newron Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amryt Pharma -8.17% 4.07% 1.13% Newron Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.5% of Amryt Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Amryt Pharma has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newron Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Amryt Pharma and Newron Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amryt Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Newron Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00

Amryt Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 159.43%. Given Amryt Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Amryt Pharma is more favorable than Newron Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Amryt Pharma beats Newron Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amryt Pharma (Get Rating)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the rare cholesterol disorder. Its development candidates include Oleogel-S10 for the cutaneous manifestations of Junctional and Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), a rare and distressing genetic skin disorder affecting young children and adults; and AP103, a pre-clinical gene therapy for patients with dystrophic EB. The company sells its products in the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East. Amryt Pharma plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Newron Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of therapies for the treatment of central and peripheral nervous system, and pain in Italy and the United States. The company offers Xadago (safinamide) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, as well as develops Xadago for the treatment of levodopa induced dyskinesia. It also develops Evenamide for Schizophrenia and treatment resistant schizophrenia; and Ralfinamide for orphan indication in neuropathic pain. Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bresso, Italy.

