Comparing Vy Global Growth (VYGG) and Its Peers

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) is one of 701 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Vy Global Growth to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Vy Global Growth alerts:

Vy Global Growth has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vy Global Growth’s competitors have a beta of 0.00, meaning that their average stock price is 100% less volatile than the S&P 500.

74.3% of Vy Global Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vy Global Growth and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vy Global Growth N/A -41.70% 1.49% Vy Global Growth Competitors 49.62% -28.80% 2.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vy Global Growth and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vy Global Growth 0 0 0 0 N/A Vy Global Growth Competitors 177 727 988 20 2.45

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 74.48%. Given Vy Global Growth’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vy Global Growth has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vy Global Growth and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vy Global Growth N/A $18.43 million 19.12 Vy Global Growth Competitors $1.22 billion $61.54 million -18.08

Vy Global Growth’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vy Global Growth. Vy Global Growth is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Vy Global Growth competitors beat Vy Global Growth on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Vy Global Growth (Get Rating)

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Vy Global Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vy Global Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.