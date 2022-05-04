Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

CMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

NYSE CMP traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.10. The stock had a trading volume of 203,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,990. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $47.10 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 16,679 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 24,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 18,434 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

