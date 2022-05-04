Compound (COMP) One Day Volume Tops $50.59 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 4th. Compound has a total market cap of $729.15 million and approximately $50.59 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Compound has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can now be bought for approximately $108.36 or 0.00276359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,729,066 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.