Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Issues Earnings Results

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

CPSI stock traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $32.40. 115,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,881. Computer Programs and Systems has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $479.03 million, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.33.

CPSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, SVP James Patrick Murphy sold 1,238 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $41,856.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $34,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,400.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,459 shares of company stock valued at $242,513. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPSI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 280,267 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 217.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 71,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,378,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,703,000 after purchasing an additional 66,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,048,000 after purchasing an additional 39,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 29,961 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

