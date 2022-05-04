Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.94

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.94 and last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 92065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $7.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.02 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 410.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,289,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,883,000 after acquiring an additional 334,438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Comstock Resources by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,525,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,610,000 after acquiring an additional 852,596 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,202,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Comstock Resources by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,050,000 after acquiring an additional 615,750 shares during the last quarter. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.