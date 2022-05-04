Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Comstock Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CRK traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.68. 5,419,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,994,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $18.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRK. Mizuho boosted their target price on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 93.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 42,930 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 36.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 23,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 83.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after buying an additional 603,025 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 37.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 23,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 11.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. 34.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

