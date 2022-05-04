Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Sells $1,531,900.00 in Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,531,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,619.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Concentrix alerts:

On Friday, April 1st, Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.42, for a total value of $1,634,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.82, for a total transaction of $989,100.00.

Concentrix stock traded up $3.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.21. The company had a trading volume of 226,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.88. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $141.38 and a 52 week high of $208.48.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 12.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,120,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,915,000 after purchasing an additional 618,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,990,000 after buying an additional 80,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Concentrix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,467,000 after buying an additional 26,032 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Concentrix by 104.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 989,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,131,000 after acquiring an additional 506,192 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,904,000 after acquiring an additional 75,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Concentrix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.