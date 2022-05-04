Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,647,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.15% of Concentrix worth $294,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Concentrix during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

CNXC stock traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $155.20. 9,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,200. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $141.38 and a twelve month high of $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.32.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.36%.

In related news, Director Kathryn Hayley purchased 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,849.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.82, for a total transaction of $989,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,514 shares of company stock worth $240,032 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Concentrix (Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.