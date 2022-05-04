Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Concert Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.19). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 69.59% and a negative net margin of 245.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, analysts expect Concert Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNCE opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $4.62.

In related news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $41,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,291 shares of company stock worth $71,909. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNCE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 653.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 290,722 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 22,616.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 45,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNCE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concert Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

