Condor Capital Management Buys New Stake in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACU)

Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCACU. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newcourt Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $10,120,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Newcourt Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,568,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Newcourt Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,012,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newcourt Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $943,000.

NCACU stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11.

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

