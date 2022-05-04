Condor Capital Management Has $3.21 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Condor Capital Management lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,247 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $631,278,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $435,461,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,933,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JMP Securities cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Argus upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 and sold 564,966 shares worth $50,790,989. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $69.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.79. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $65.73 and a 52 week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

