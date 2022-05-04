Condor Capital Management Has $7.54 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.14.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DHR opened at $248.51 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $238.32 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.87 and a 200-day moving average of $292.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $180.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

