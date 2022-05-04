Condor Capital Management Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Condor Capital Management owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $22,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VOT stock opened at $199.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $194.24 and a 1-year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.