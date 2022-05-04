Condor Capital Management Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Condor Capital Management increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $113.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.73 billion, a PE ratio of 67.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.16. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $111.01 and a one year high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.04.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

