Condor Capital Management Invests $40,000 in Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTOU)

Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTOU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,688,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $15,038,000.

Get Legato Merger Corp. II alerts:

Shares of Legato Merger Corp. II stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. Legato Merger Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06.

Legato Merger Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the infrastructure, engineering and construction, industrial, and renewables industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGTOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTOU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Legato Merger Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legato Merger Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.