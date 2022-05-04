Condor Capital Management Makes New Investment in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACU)

Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,569,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $883,000.

FIACU opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.26.

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

