Condor Capital Management Purchases 226 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,310 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,232,000 after acquiring an additional 196,898 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 65.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,240,000 after acquiring an additional 174,983 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,375,000 after acquiring an additional 168,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8,495.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,062,000 after acquiring an additional 140,507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $167.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.92 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

