Condor Capital Management Purchases New Stake in OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAAU)

Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OHAAU. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth about $1,690,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000.

OHAAU opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.00. OPY Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

OPY Acquisition Corp. I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

