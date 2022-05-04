Condor Capital Management Raises Holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management owned 1.60% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 54,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 99,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SMB opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

