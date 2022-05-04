Condor Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Condor Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 323,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 5.1% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $47,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,681.8% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV stock opened at $141.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.95. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $133.51 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.