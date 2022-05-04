Condor Capital Management Sells 1,139 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Condor Capital Management trimmed its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HAP Trading LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 25,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $699,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $91.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.12. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

