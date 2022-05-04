Condor Capital Management Sells 1,755 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Condor Capital Management lowered its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management owned about 0.39% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HTRB. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 801,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,872,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HTRB opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.93 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.60.

