Condor Capital Management Sells 296 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Condor Capital Management decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,985,000 after purchasing an additional 47,893 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,883,223,000 after purchasing an additional 147,755 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $992,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL opened at $2,346.68 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,193.62 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,625.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,761.08.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 549,698 shares of company stock valued at $20,324,689. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,314.08.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

