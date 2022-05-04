Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.75 million. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CNDT traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,186. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Conduent has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,250,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 155,528 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Conduent by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 422,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Conduent by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 773,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 32,873 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Conduent by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 194,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 141,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

