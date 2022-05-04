Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Gap Down to $5.42

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.42, but opened at $4.71. Conduent shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 71,516 shares traded.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CNDT. TheStreet lowered shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.
The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 1.66.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.
About Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.
