Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Gap Down to $5.42

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.42, but opened at $4.71. Conduent shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 71,516 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNDT. TheStreet lowered shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.75 million. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

