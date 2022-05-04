ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNOB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $28.08. 219,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,095. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ConnectOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.52.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.81% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director William Thompson sold 2,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $91,667.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 190.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 42.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,071 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $736,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

