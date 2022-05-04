Connectus Wealth LLC Acquires 306 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 2.0% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Connectus Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of Booking worth $52,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,105.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,187.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,326.43. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,796.45 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a PE ratio of 74.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.73 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,746.48.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

