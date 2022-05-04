Connectus Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,845,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,009,000 after acquiring an additional 19,933 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 470,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 245,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WY. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

WY stock opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.20. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

