Connectus Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on A shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.23.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $122.40 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.49 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

