Connectus Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 15,574 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.5% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.3% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 22.2% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,463,000 after purchasing an additional 67,652 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL stock opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $448,149.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,886 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,220. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Atlantic Securities cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

