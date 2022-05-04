Connectus Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Jabil by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,381,000 after buying an additional 108,120 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 352.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 166,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 129,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,857,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JBL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

JBL stock opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.92.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.90%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

