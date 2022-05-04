Connectus Wealth LLC Buys New Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in MetLife by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 170,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in MetLife by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Barclays boosted their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $66.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.94. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

MetLife Company Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

