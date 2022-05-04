Connectus Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 216,326 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 216,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,630,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 98,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 64,873 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

BAC opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $299.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.34.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

