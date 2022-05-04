Connectus Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 7,879 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,740,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.29.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $162.17 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $192.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.54.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total value of $927,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,919 shares of company stock worth $7,075,467. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

