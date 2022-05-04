Connectus Wealth LLC Invests $1.66 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $167.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $232.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.49 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

