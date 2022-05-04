Connectus Wealth LLC Invests $5.55 Million in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,554,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,471,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,533,000 after purchasing an additional 978,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,502,000 after purchasing an additional 331,201 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,039 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,804,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,711,000 after acquiring an additional 783,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,760,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,486,000 after acquiring an additional 78,073 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $572,592.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.47.

Shares of PG stock opened at $156.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $374.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $131.94 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

