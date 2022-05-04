Connectus Wealth LLC Invests $6.27 Million in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 24,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 408,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,212,000 after acquiring an additional 109,068 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,453 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $638,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HCA. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.27.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $216.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.76 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Andrea B. Smith acquired 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

