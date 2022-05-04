Connectus Wealth LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $241.01 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.86.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.89%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.29.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

