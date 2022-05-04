Connectus Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,222 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.54.

AMAT opened at $113.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.90 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

