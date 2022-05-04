Connectus Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $16,133,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,342,000 after acquiring an additional 26,804 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $603.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $519.32 and a 52-week high of $748.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $687.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $669.59.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.25.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

