Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 206,123 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,796,000. American Express comprises approximately 1.3% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in American Express by 1,647.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $425,132,000 after buying an additional 2,392,445 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 41.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after buying an additional 1,457,236 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $506,791,000 after buying an additional 869,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Express by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after buying an additional 622,891 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at $92,948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.47.

Shares of AXP opened at $172.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a 1 year low of $149.89 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,873 shares of company stock worth $36,472,992 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

