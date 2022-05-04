Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 656 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $19,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $146.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.58 and a 1 year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

