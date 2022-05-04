Connectus Wealth LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,085,000 after purchasing an additional 52,834 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 197.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 62.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $214.76 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.50 and a 52-week high of $228.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.45 and a 200 day moving average of $196.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.91%.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $164,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $208,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HII. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.78.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

