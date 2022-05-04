Connectus Wealth LLC Takes $1.47 Million Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,229 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in Owens Corning by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Owens Corning by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Owens Corning by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

OC stock opened at $95.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.24 and a 200-day moving average of $91.03.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

